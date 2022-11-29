Every month we go through our back catalogue of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Our first release from November’s poll is this map of a “cult temple & basement”.

The Communion of the Gold Hand doesn’t appear all that secretive. The members (mostly merchants, traders, importers and exporters) each wear a golden ring set to look like a hand is holding the band of the ring and attend small gatherings at the Communion headquarters on Bell Street.

Cult Basement

Beneath the Communion headquarters is a much larger structure with permanent guards, temple staff, and a few members of the Communion who have become “changed” through their rituals and magics. Because the Communion is seen as a mercantile society, food and goods are delivered here under the pretense that they are trade goods being held for one of the Communion members. Once the cases of goods are empty they are shipped back out empty to other member warehouses where they are then lost in the mix and reused. This makes it easy to hide the true number of staff who live, worship, and study here.

Garbage and waste is sometimes shipped out in these boxes, but most organic garbage is dumped into the lowest level pit which is home to an otyugh.

Cult Basement (no grid)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 12,000 pixels (40 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,800 pixels wide or 5,600 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use under the "RELEASE THE KRAKEN" initiative thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I'm able to make this map free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $400 mark, we choose a map from the blog's extensive back catalogue to retroactively release under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under the commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution ("Cartography by Dyson Logos" or "Maps by Dyson Logos").



Please note that the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.