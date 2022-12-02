Every month we go through our back catalogue of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Our second release from November’s poll is this non-grid-aligned set of caverns and galleries.

Travelling along the edge of the Dry Badlands of Korush en route to the City of Copper Bowls, you find half of the corpse of a young man clutching a small dragonhide sack containing the emperor’s emblem – a courier. The trail of blood leads from the body back into the Basilisk’s Caves…

The Basilisk’s Caves (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

Many know of the Basilisk’s Caves because of the tale of the ancient archmage Brasorin Zijes who’s petrified form was recovered from the badlands some eighteen hundred years after his petrification. Once he was extracted from the Basilisk’s Caves and de-petrified, he was a great source of information for sages seeking information about his era – until he was slain one again when he decided to try to take over the empire.

The Basilisk’s Caves are a mix of natural and partially-worked caves and galleries cut into the face of the Falleck Promontory overlooking the Dry Badlands of Korush. Mostly ignored these days except when a storm blows through the area forcing travellers to seek cover herein.

The Basilisk’s Caves (1200 dpi)

One of the deeper galleries (the rectangular one on the lower right with a single pillar within it) has a wide natural stone chimney opening to the surface cut by floodwaters which occasionally floods that chamber, the next gallery to the left, and then the passages along the bottom of the map to the entrance when the rains bring floods down through the promontory to water the Dry Badlands of Korush every two to four years.

Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make this map free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $400 mark, we choose a map from the blog’s extensive back catalogue to retroactively release under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under the commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.