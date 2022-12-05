The Eleint Passages – North (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

This is the first of four interconnected maps of the Eleint Passages and associated structures.

The northern portions of the caves are home to a foul tainted wyrm with a breath weapon of foul poisonous gasses – it makes its lair in the chamber at 9 o’clock to the large central chamber but often spends its time laying in the bottom of the pool in the cavern instead, watching through magic for those who would despoil its lair and treasures. But of course, a necromantic dragon has some fascinating ideas as to what constitutes a treasure – the lair is decorated with desiccated bodies of “interesting” creatures the dragon has found and slain with key positions taken by a group of mummies of cloud giant children that stumbled into the lair decades ago, now decorated with bits of the dragon’s other treasures.

The Eleint Passages – North (1200 dpi)

Portions of the main cave show the workings of peoples in times past – the stairs up to the dragon’s lair are obviously cut from the previously sloping floor, and across the pool are the doors to an old shrine as well as remnants of a few steps that lead down into the pool proper. The pool is fed by both a waterfall from an underground stream in the cavern proper, as well as a stream that meanders here from the south passages.

Other points of interest in this area include the pool at the southeast of the map with a natural pillar of stone reaching from floor to ceiling that has been decorated with the carving of a single eye and mouth that occasionally answers those who ask it questions about the esoteric history of gnomes and their kin.

One thing that may well attract less “dragon-slaying” adventurers is the secret passage to a now mostly-collapsed ossuary and deeper crypts (which will be detailed in a later post this month). A treasure map may lead here, indicating how to open the long-sealed passage to acquire ancient grave goods from the deeper chambers.

The narrow caves that connect this map to the southern passages also have a set of natural stairs leading up to some smaller dungeons attached to a tower on the surface overlooking the entrance to the Eleint Passages (also to be detailed in a later map in the set).

The Eleint Passages – North (1200 dpi, no grid)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 14,400 pixels (48 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 3,360 pixels wide or 6,720 pixels wide, respectively.

