The Eleint Passages - South

This is the second of four interconnected maps of the Eleint Passages and associated structures.

The southern portion of the Eleint Passages is more twisted and convoluted than the northern areas and includes significantly more areas that have been cut from the stone and then worked up with masonry – at some point it appears a significant underground fortress was down here, but much of it appears to have been collapsed on purpose using rock to mud spells and perhaps even explosives. The passages can be entered from the north by following a stream upriver from the north passages, or from the west where a wide yawning cave opens up almost into one of the fortress sections. There is also a passage much deeper underground that leads here from the east at the bottom of the tiered chimney cave on the northeast side.

A stream flows through these caves starting from an icy runoff stream that originates in the mountains before coming underground. It in turn feeds a large (but shallow) pool in the larger central cavern before continuing on to the northern passages. Just before leaving the southern passages, the stream cuts under a collapsed bridge that sits some 30 feet above the cavern floor – the north side of this bridge is a small set of circular chambers that are inaccessible through any other means within the passages and have been relatively undisturbed for some time.

Two areas extend beneath the southern passages. On the south side is a meandering descending cavern that ends at a small and surprisingly deep pool of stagnant water (at least 60 feet deep). On the northeast side is the tiered chimney that leads down over several tiers of steps to a much lower cavern that then extends deeper into the underdark into areas not detailed in this set of maps.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 18,000 pixels (60 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 4,200 pixels wide or 8,400 pixels wide, respectively.

