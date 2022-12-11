This is the third of four interconnected maps of the Eleint Passages and associated structures.

The Eleint Passages – The Tower (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

In the connecting cave between the North and South Eleint passages is a set of stairs leading up to the dungeons beneath a tower that sits on the rocky promontory above the caves. These stairs are shown at the south end of the Eleint Passages (North) map and lead to the cavern section of this map. The doors between the caverns and the dungeons under the tower are kept locked and barred to prevent assaults from the denizens below.

The Eleint Passages – The Tower (1200 dpi)

The tower itself is maintained by Greth the Cruel, a foul-tempered warrior exiled from civilization. They maintain a small number of undead guards below, but is self-reliant for watching the tower as Greth has been cursed to never sleep. When not active, Greth will often just stand on the rooftop of the tower encased in full plate armour, daydreaming of a time they could rest and sleep.

The Eleint Passages – The Tower (1200 dpi, no grid)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.