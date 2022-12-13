This is the final of four interconnected maps of the Eleint Passages and associated structures.

The Eleint Passages – Ruined Fane (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

The Ruined Fane sits beneath the northern passages of the Eleint Passages. It is concealed by a secret door that leads to the upper chamber of the fane and which immediately gives a clue as to the status of the structures – with many sections reduced to rubble and ruins. Stairs lead down from above to a nearly completely collapsed great hall which was once the heart of the substructures.

The Eleint Passages – Ruined Fane (1200 dpi)

The walls that do remain are covered in mosaics of purple and white depicting pastoral scenes except all the forests are giant mushrooms. Many more purple and white tiles are scattered about the ruins. The whole fane has been untouched for generations, leaving only traps and magical sigils that summon defenders from the violet hells (most of which fail as they attempt to materialize into what is now expanses of collapsed stonework).

The Eleint Passages – Ruined Fane (1200 dpi, no grid)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.