An Alien Tower

It sprouted up in the forest over a few days. At first it looked like a weird mushroom, but now it stands over 300 feet tall, looking out over the canopy with strange holes around the top from whence the denizens fly out, bringing their strange alien terror to the lands about it.

And it isn’t alone, a number of these strange organic growths are beginning to grow elsewhere in the woods – a full-scale invasion by some strange creatures never before seen in this world.

Not restricted to purely flying access, there is a secure door tucked in at the base of the structure that leads to a hollow central shaft that leads up to the head of the tower. Along the way are a number of very large (8 foot or so) globular “eggs” connected to the walls or floors. A number of the strange flying creatures live within the shaft and the smaller chambers, and often just attach themselves to the walls as they rest, ready for intruders or the call to leave the tower for other missions.

And controlling everything? An alien magus? A hive-mind intellect of all the flying creatures within? An alien semi-god that sprouts these strange eggs? Who knows…

This map is inspired in part by the Roger Dean artwork from the Canadian prog rock artist Lighthouse’s “Best of Lighthouse” LP, which in turn shows up on the cover of the classic TSR “Hex Mapping Booklet” and is the residence of the mice on Magrathea in the BBC TV version of Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 12,000 pixels (40 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,800 pixels wide or 5,600 pixels wide, respectively.

