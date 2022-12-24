Amnuron’s Hall (300 dpi promo)

Down a flight of circular stairs around a massive central pillar is Amnuron’s Hall – a small complex built up around the circular chamber the stairs descend into and a pillared hall to the south of east of it. Once home to the potent wizard of the same name, the hall is poorly maintained and no longer welcomes guests and visitors as the staff has gradually been replaced with magical automatons and a few potent beasts, with a few of the staff remaining at their duties long after their deaths…

Amnuron’s Hall (1200 dpi)

Much of the floors are covered with a low-lying fog that gets significantly deeper in the circular hallway which is 5 feet lower than the rest of the complex. The doors were once locked, but without Amnuron’s assistance the current residents have broken the locks or latches to get into the various rooms… Because the problem is that Amnuron has been kind of caught up in an important bit of magical research that has occupied all their time for a while. In fact, for the last 47 years, Amnuron has not left the small secret laboratory in the central pillar except once to throw a teacup at the members of an exceptionally loud adventuring party that found themselves trapped in miniature in said teacup in the astral plane.

Amnuron’s Hall (1200 dpi, no grid)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 10,800 pixels (36 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for the recommended 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,520 pixels wide or 5,040 pixels wide, respectively.

