Time for my annual “what did I play this year?” list!

Seems I didn’t branch out far this year – 3 fewer RPGs played than last year, three games that weren’t on last year’s list, and only two that I hadn’t played before (Wraith 20th Anniversary and CY_Borg).

That said, I had VERY satisfying short runs of Mork Borg and Wraith this year, finished off a four-year-long WHFRP1e campaign, and am now deep into exploring the metaphysics of James’ version of Empire of the Petal Throne.

It’s been a good year for gaming for me.