Every month we go through our back catalogue of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Our first release from December’s poll is this map I drew for an Empire of the Petal Throne game. I’ll note immediately that NONE of the text from this (as with all my commercial releases) is released along with the map, as I don’t have the rights to this setting material – so you can use the map commercially, but you can’t publish it in Tekumel unless you have a separate license for the setting material.

Violet Chambers atop Kákri Midállu (300 dpi promo – no commercial license)

Looming over the Kanayugára River in the Chaigári Protectorate are the ancient worn mountain range that is home to Kákri Midállu Peak. Near the top on the northeastern side of the peak is a gentle cliff face that is home to these Violet Chambers. Because of the cliff face, the main way to access these ancient works is to climb to the peak itself and then descend via one of a couple of paths to the ledge where the entrance to the chambers sticks out of the soft stone mountains. The chambers within are very cleanly designed with a lot of curves and few sharp corners. The main decoration throughout is a 10.5 inch tall (2 Hói) panel on each wall just over 4 feet (1 Dháiba) above the floor that is entirely covered in Bednálljan Salarvyáni script. There is reason to believe, however, that these panels were carved at a later era than the construction of the violet chambers.

Violet Chambers atop Kákri Midállu (1200 dpi)

The chambers take their name from the malodorous purple coal found in these mountains – a streaked vein of which runs through much of the lower levels of the structure. The outgassing from this ancient coal is hazardous and foul, poisonous to humans and their allies – not to mention flammable.

The structures are broken up into four levels, connected only by smooth vertical shafts hundreds of feet tall. Trapping someone deep within the chambers would be easy, but exploring them is a task involving a lot of either flying, levitating, or significant quantities of rope.

Violet Chambers atop Kákri Midállu (1200 dpi – no grid)

The combination of poison and poor accessibility (both to the entrance, and to the lower levels which have to be accessed via sheer vertical shafts descending hundreds of feet between levels) has left the violet chambers relatively undisturbed. But the sudden presence of a number of Vorodlá (undead modified by their animators to have large leathery wings to fly) flying about the area has raised some alarm from the coal miners down the valley, and they are definitely flying in and out of the entrance to the violet chambers. Someone or something dedicated to the gods of change is undoubtedly working within…

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 14,400 pixels (48 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,360 pixels wide or 6,720 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use under the “RELEASE THE KRAKEN” initiative thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 900 awesome patrons have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make this map free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $400 mark, we choose a map from the blog’s extensive back catalogue to retroactively release under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under the commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.