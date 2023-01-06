The Grotto Beneath Lazuni Hill (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

When the Rangers of Lazuni built a tower atop this hill, they also put some work into expanding the small caves within the hill, although they never connected the tower and the caves (to prevent infiltration of the tower from the caves below). When the shrine was built using the old stones of the tower, the cult of the local earth deity also worked on the passages beneath – using earth magics to reinforce the structures and to cleverly add new secret doors between the passages and caverns.

The Grotto Beneath Lazuni Hill (1200 dpi)

Thus we still have the natural grotto beneath the shrine and a number of chambers and galleries that were cut from the stone following some of the smaller caves and then expanded to their current structure. The religious nature of the magics used to expand these areas is immediately obvious in the representations of the earth deity in the motifs of the walls and decor throughout the galleries and passages.

The Grotto Beneath Lazuni Hill (1200 dpi, no grid)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.