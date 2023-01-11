Back in 2020 I produced this adcopy for a now-defunct gaming magazine. I previously published the map to the blog at the end of 2020 (original Manse of the Vile Beast post), but never the full text as that was part of the adcopy for the magazine.

With the magazine dead, I had a few requests over the last few months for copies of the full sheet ad – so here it is.

Manse of the Vile Beast adcopy (300 dpi)

This image is a 300dpi full page A4 design and includes all the (semi-legible) text from the original.