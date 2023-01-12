The Ioun Tower (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

Floating in the badlands in exactly the same manner that most towers don’t, this odd structure is evidently of ancient design and made of a strange bone-white material. There are several ways to access the tower, but for those who can’t fly the obvious choice is to bridge the small gap between the rocky cliff face and a breach in the wall of level 5 of the structure. Persons who can fly or dimension door are more likely to try the door on level 2, or on the narrow ledges of level 4.

The Ioun Tower (1200 dpi)

Whoever built this or lived in it could fly or levitate by means personal, magical, or technological. The access points between all of the levels except for the top-most are via empty and perfectly smooth 20-foot-wide shafts. Access to the smaller tower off the side of the structure is only available via the narrow walkway on level 4, and again the tower’s levels are connected by a 20-foot-wide shaft that pierces every floor. None of the original inhabitants remain, but a number of flying pests have moved in over the years, including a nest of stirges occupying the highest point of the tower they could get to on level 2.

The Ioun Tower (1200 dpi, no grid)

Hooks: Well, if a floating tower isn’t enough to get someone’s attention, just park a dragon on top. A long thin dragon that can climb through the 12 foot opening on level 5 and throw all his treasure down the shaft into level 7. The dragon of course then sits on the top of the tower watching over its domain…

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 13,200 pixels (44 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for the traditional 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 3,080 pixels wide or 6,160 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.