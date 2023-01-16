The Circle of Plunder (300 dpi)

Chiténg’s Circle of Plunder is not exactly a secret (as it is a fairly large round dome with an open roof in the centre over the arena proper), but one requires an invitation from the cult in order to witness the battles fought here – this is no Hirilákte arena for glory and personal deeds of arms, but a ritual space where sacrifices are performed to Lord Chiténg in the form of semi-scripted gladiatorial battles and some darker and more sadistic ritual sacrifices in His name and for His Lord Vimúhla.

The arena floor at the centre of the structure contains a raised stone platform upon which is a brazier with an oversized stone reproduction of Chiténg’s great two handed sword, “Bloodsong”, standing in the centre. The arena walls are decorated in a harsh geometric pattern of orange and black with the doors all barred and locked and partially hidden in the black portions of the walls.

The Circle of Plunder (1200 dpi)

As a ritual space, this also serves as a shrine, with great halls of statues of heroes of the cult, Lord Chiténg himself, and warriors in flaming armour. The south portion of the structure is where warriors train and slaves and sacrifices are kept until needed on the arena floor. Those invited to witness the sacrifices and rituals sit in the upper left quadrant above the area, whereas the high administrative, ritual, and scholarly priests of the cult sit on the raised balcony in the upper right.

The Circle of Plunder (1200 dpi, no grid)

And…. oops. I forgot to grid the floor of one of the rooms (the guard room on the south side of the right-hand entrance).

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 12,000 pixels (40 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for the recommended 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,800 pixels wide or 5,600 pixels wide, respectively.

