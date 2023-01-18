The Infected Spire (300 dpi promo)

Bizarre humanoid insects are pouring out of this structure that has formed like a foul boil upon the land in the last month. The grounds around the spire have also slowly transformed into a lifeless rocky terrain broken into hexagons roughly 20 feet across.

These extradimensional ant-like beings seek something and hunting parties range far and wide from the spire. Initially, the creatures all looked identical, but something is obviously wrong now, and with each wave of these things we see new mutations and flaws within their numbers.

The spire is infected. Something has gone tragically wrong and these creatures are not merely invaders, but a vector for the transmission of this chaos to our world.

The Infected Spire (1200 dpi)

The surface levels of the spire hint more to the origins of the creatures than the chaos that manipulates them. While somewhat random in layout, there’s definitely a plan to the design and layout of the structure, and a near-slavish adherence to a hexagonal-based floorplan. There are four tiers to the spire above ground including the top of the spire from which a number of mutant ant-folk with no functional legs now sit and watch over the land.

The next level down is a staging and launching area for the rarer winged caste of these creatures – a caste that grows rarer as the mutations spread through the spire. Below that are a few private chambers where prisoners can be kept and goods from this world studied to determine how they are used. The ground floor of the structure is a massive set of halls where these creatures assemble for scouting parties and for the defense of the spire.

The Infected Spire (1200 dpi, no grid)

And of course, there are stairs down… down into the depths beneath the structure, where the foulness has taken over (and which we’ll post as our next map release).

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 14,400 pixels (48 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for the recommended 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,360 pixels wide or 6,720 pixels wide, respectively.

The maps on Dyson’s Dodecahedron are released for free personal use thanks to the support of awesome patrons like you over on Patreon. Every month over 600 patrons come together to make these releases possible. You can help too in order to keep the flow of maps coming and to improve their quality – and even get a map of your own!