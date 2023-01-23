Beneath the Infected Spire (300 dpi promo)

Down beneath the strange spire is the source of the infection – why the strange insectoid humanoids are now arriving mutated and twisted, spreading chaos in their wake. The base level beneath the spire shows all the organization and clean design of the creatures in their “natural form”, but even here there are a large number of weirdly mutated egg clusters waiting to hatch… The hexagonal column in the main chamber is of the same stone as the rest of the structure, but the lower part of it is starting to bubble and is strangely discoloured and almost seems to pulse when seen from the corner of one’s eye.

Beneath the Infected Spire (1200 dpi)

The lower level, reached from the stairwells of the five intermediate chambers, is an altogether different thing. The walls here are discoloured and seem to have flown like lava at some point, with bubbles, lumps, and growths over them. The central chamber is sunken below the rest of the level and covered in a couple of feet of a thin but viscous sludge slightly warmer than human body temperature and seems to almost caress the mutated eggs here. The central pillar here is obviously the centre of the infection, as it grew up around something horrible and chaotic, a small bit of the far realms that was embedded within the stone here by ancient magics before the spire began to grow here for the formian invasion.

Beneath the Infected Spire (1200 dpi, no grid)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 14,400 pixels (48 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for the recommended 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,360 pixels wide or 6,720 pixels wide, respectively.

The maps on Dyson’s Dodecahedron are released for free personal use thanks to the support of awesome patrons like you over on Patreon. Every month over 600 patrons come together to make these releases possible. You can help too in order to keep the flow of maps coming and to improve their quality – and even get a map of your own!