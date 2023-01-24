Day 24 of this #Dungeon23 project is done. Here we explore more of the Tumíssan Underworld under the docks and piers of the ferries on lake Nettu Tlakan and the Great Market Plaza behind them. This post details rooms 11 through 24 of this portion of the underworld.

1-11 Guard Post

A bored clerk and three guards from the archives at 12 keep people from wandering in to the archives from the south. While wary, they are not immediately hostile, explaining that this is an access to the archives basement and is off limits to tourists and sewer-wanderers.

1-12 Archives Basement

These archives are beneath a small pyramidal shrine to Tyélu, “She Who Guides”, an aspect of Thúmis. These archives mostly deal with shipping and transportation manifests and the trade (and villages and other stops) along the Turína River. Much of this material is ancient and certainly of interest to those searching for lost trading posts and old ghost towns. The doors to the west are locked and barred and the short passage is used as a combination of guard post and small office for the lieutenant in charge of the archive guards.

1-13 Dais

Arched ceilings and flame motifs on the walls indicate this was part of the temple of The stonework of this raised section of the floor has been stained a deep red colour over the orange sandstone. Four depressions on the edges once held idols or other ritual devices of Dumúggash, the Spirit of Battle, an aspect of Vimúhla. The homeless occasionally stay here when in conflict with the others in area 10, or when there are more living down here than normal, but avoid going any deeper into this portion of the underworld.

1-14 Old Archives

The shelves in these old archives are scorched and covered in ash, as is much of the floor. When the temple of Dumúggash moved away from the lake side (to make way for the Great Market Plaza in the last Ditlana) they burned whatever records they didn’t take with them. An enterprising thief hid some more recent stolen scrolls amid the ashes recently, and mixed some contact poison in with the ashes that they piled atop the scrolls.

1-15 Old Dumúggash Temple Catacombs

These passages are abused, with many of the mosaics dismantled and many niches emptied of their idols and statuary. This was the basement of the temple of Dumúggash before it was amalgamated into the compound of 13th Imperial Crossbowmen, The Legion of the Citadel of Glory. Portions are collapsed and the complex may have been much more extensive. Occasionally the archives guards will patrol this area to watch for people and things coming up from other portions of the underworld.

1-16 Aspect of Pa’làkh

This small shrine has a statue of a mighty armoured and masked warrior with a scythe-like sword and bolt of fire. A sacrifice of the armour of an adventurer slain in combat with the right prayers has a 2% chance per level of the priest of granting that slain adventurer’s primary weapon (if also presented at the shrine) a magical +1 bonus to hit and damage.

1-17 Aspect of Pùrukasái

This shrine’s statue is of an armoured warrior with a head of flames. The area around the statue is scorched as if a fiery explosion (or several) had centred on the shrine. It remains undisturbed because no one wants to trigger that particular trap again (the trap involves a pressurized spray of oil, but the reservoir is completely empty now).

1-18 Aspect of Menuméng

This small altar is always hot to the touch and is hot enough to slow-cook foodstuffs but little more.

1-19 Aspect of Jnéksha’a

Sacrifices to this demonic statue have a chance to produce a small, flawed, flame-gem. This chance is a percentage equal to the square root of the value of the sacrifice and can be attempted once per week. A mad demon-worshipper from the 13th legion sneaks down here at least once a month to sacrifice everything he’s accumulated since their last sacrifice…

1-20 Aspect of Mrúgga

This dragon-like statue can be turned 45 degrees and then lifted from the plinth below to reveal six incendiary devices (clay jars with the main section filled with oil and a smaller section with a small piece of phosporous that ignites when the jar is broken). These are very old and the clay is brittle making them likely to break if handled roughly.

1-21 Aspect of Dikkómtla

This small altar has the remains of three broken tridents upon it. One has a black discoloration on the points and remains deadly poisonous to this day.

1-22 Temple Stairs

This secret stairwell once lead up to the temple of Dumúggash above (long ago sealed off) and leads down to the catacombs below. Dlaqó carrion-beetles crawl about the recently slain bodies of two Ahoggyá adventurers. One carries an Eye of Crashing Waves (casts the water version of the Walls spell) with 3 charges remaining.

1-23 Staring Idols

This arched room has two 4 foot tall idols of flame-clad warriors staring each other down from across the room. The floor is scorched in a line between them where someone poured and lit lamp oil. They have no actual effects or magic, but any real time spent investigating or avoiding them will alert the Mrùr in 24.

1-24 Descent

1d6 Mrùr (simple undead guardians) wait patiently here for those who would descend further. They will hide just around the bend in the stairs, hoping that the quartz figurine of Dikkómtla will distract adventurers enough to grab them by surprise.