Here is the fourth set of Crypt DungeonMorphs redrawn for the DungeonMorphs IV Kickstarter.

DungeonMorphs – Crypts Set 4

I’ve been doing these redraws one “die” at a time. The geomorphs have been assigned faces on the DungeonMorph Dice, and I’m translating them not by artist, but by die. So this is the fourth die of the crypts set. (There are a total of 24 dice in total – 8 sewers, 8 lairs, and 8 crypts, so I’m just over half way done now with all 8 sewer sets and over half the crypts posted now.)

Like my classic geomorphs, these are a 10 square x 10 square unit with entries at squares 3 & 8 on each side. Unlike my usual ones, because of the printer requirements I’ve had to extend the geomorphs an extra half-square or so in every direction (bleed space for the printer) – to trim these back to the classic 10×10, use the last grid-line on each hallway as the trim indicator.

Once again I’m taking high-detail designs by BilliamBabble and Alyssa Faden and working them to my style – they both drew geomorphs that were a lot more detailed than I work with typically. So the DESIGNS are by great artists including Glynn Seal, Billiam Babble, Alyssa, and Joe Wetzel, but the style is my attempt to convert their work to my particular methodologies.

