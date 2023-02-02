Every month we go through our back catalogue of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Our first release from January’s poll is this map I drew for an Empire of the Petal Throne game. I’ll note immediately that NONE of the text from this (as with all my commercial releases) is released along with the map, as I don’t have the rights to this setting material – so you can use the map commercially, but you can’t publish it in Tekumel unless you have a separate license for the setting material.

Jaikalór isn’t all that exciting – a small mercantile city that exports cloth from the many looms here, and timber harvested from the Forest of Gilrayá that it is nestled against. The city has changed significantly since it was captured (bloodlessly) from the Ebon Throne three hundred years ago – much of the city has been rebuilt in that time and it continues to slowly “move” towards the forest, following the clearing of land there.

Lost Tomb Complex (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

These changes in the structure of the city have left the old necropoli from generations ago far behind the trail of urban renewal (this most recent move of the city eastwards towards the forest isn’t the first – there are records of at least two more shifts in city infrastructure towards the east).

These particular tombs are about 12 Tsán (just under 10 miles) from the current city of the dead on the west side of Jaikalór. The land here is turning into a plateau of farmland as the old surface tombs and memorials are long gone, but it isn’t unusual for a hmá herder to run into the crumbling remains of a lower tomb entrance, usually buried beneath layers of dirt over old bricks – the farming clans would use the old tomb entrances as a place to dump old bricks that turned up in their fields as they reclaimed the land.

Lost Tomb Complex

But these tombs caught the hmá herder’s eye as the entrances appear sealed rather than accidentally buried. With a half dozen friends, the seals were broken and the tombs opened…

And no one has seen the herder nor his friends since.

Lost Tomb Complex (no grid)

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 7,200 pixels (24 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 1,680 pixels wide or 3,360 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use under the “RELEASE THE KRAKEN” initiative thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 900 awesome patrons have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make this map free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $400 mark, we choose a map from the blog’s extensive back catalogue to retroactively release under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under the commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, nor is the low resolution version of the map (on the brown paper background) and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.