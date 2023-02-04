Every month we go through our back catalogue of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Our second release from January’s poll is this small dungeon map that was originally designed to fit on a postcard.

The ruins under the Signet Heights are leftovers of the war with the elves – most were there to help produce materiel and magics to fight the elder foes. Many were sealed behind strange arcana or disguised by dwarven machinery and technologies.

Pits of the Black Moon

The Pits of the Black Moon are hidden behind magical portals that appear in several places in the Heights. Each leads to the same stairway. The site was used as a gathering place for intelligence agents and generals as well as a dungeon for mid-ranking captured foes. The portals in and out only opened when the Black Moon was overhead.

Pits of the Black Moon (B&W)

The only other way in or out is along the small river that runs through these subterranean ruins – it originates up in the peaks and comes out of the hills tow hours southeast of the ruins where it joins the Raging Beck River.

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 8,700 pixels (29 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,030 pixels wide or 4,060 pixels wide, respectively.

