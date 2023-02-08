And here’s the other of my two #Dungeon23 projects – the first completed zone of the Tumíssan Underworld on the shore of Lake Néttu Tlakán directly under the ferry buildings and the Great Market Plaza.

Tumíssan Underworld – Map 1 (300 dpi)

1-1 Lake Entry

Iron grate blocks the way but the gate within only appears locked. Roll d6: [1-2] workers from the ferry wharves will note people messing with this entry, [3] someone official (temple or administrative) notes the same, [4-6] no one notices.

1-2 Sewer Line

These sewers run water and waste into the lake. The sewer lines are about 5 feet deeper than the ledges around them, with the water running between 1 and 4 feet deep in general, depending on recent weather and time of day. Few willingly treck through these waters, generally keeping to the walkways and drier areas.

1-3 Maintenance Antechamber

North door is locked. A few shelves have some maintenance tools, and a pair of shovels and a pick lean against them.

1-4 Storage

5-in-6 chance the west door is barred. Shelves contain cheap clay jars to be used as buckets, rotten rope, and two small shovels. If the west door isn’t barred, every turn there is a 2 in 6 chance that workers return through that door from the sewer lines.

1-5 Maintenance Access

Stairs lead up to a maintenance structure attached to a city admin building. West door is barred. 5a is a storage area where two runaway children are currently hiding.

1-6 Ferry Admin Basement

Stairs lead up to the Ferry administration building (but the door at the top is always locked). A few old crates and boxes are down here and the sewer feeds from the east. A few kaitars to the clerk at the ferry administration building will get the door unlocked, and a further 5 kaitars to be taught a secret knock to be allowed back up.

1-7 Lost Cellar

This old cellar is partly collapsed and no longer connects to any building above. The air is abuzz with chri (flies) congregating about a week old bloated corpse with a knife in his back who is draped over a small locked wooden chest containing a small hoard of silver coins.

1-8 Raised Walkway

This passage has been purposefully collapsed at both ends and runs parallel to the main sewer line. 1d10-3 lowly thugs are hiding here waiting for the coast to be clear to exit via area 1.

1-9 Old Sewer Line

The lower floor is wet with seepage from the lake. Weird 12-legged silvery insects about two inches long as swimming and scuttling through the waters. Their carapaces appear to have the mark of the Uncaring Dra upon them.

1-10 Secret Camp

An old blanket and tarp are hung on the east wall looking like a beat up curtain but can be pulled down for a makeshift bed. There’s a 1 in 10 chance that some clanless fools will be found here sleeping and occasionally heading to 9 to harvest a few bugs to eat.

1-11 Guard Post

A bored clerk and three guards from the archives at 12 keep people from wandering in to the archives from the south. While wary, they are not immediately hostile, explaining that this is an access to the archives basement and is off limits to tourists and sewer-wanderers.

Tumíssan Underworld – Map 1 (1200 dpi)

1-12 Archives Basement

These archives are beneath a small pyramidal shrine to Tyélu, “She Who Guides”, an aspect of Thúmis. These archives mostly deal with shipping and transportation manifests and the trade (and villages and other stops) along the Turína River. Much of this material is ancient and certainly of interest to those searching for lost trading posts and old ghost towns. The doors to the west are locked and barred and the short passage is used as a combination of guard post and small office for the lieutenant in charge of the archive guards.

1-13 Dais

Arched ceilings and flame motifs on the walls indicate this was part of the temple of Dumúggash. The stonework of this raised section of the floor has been stained a deep red colour over the orange sandstone. Four depressions on the edges once held idols or other ritual devices of Dumúggash, the Spirit of Battle, an aspect of Vimúhla. The homeless occasionally stay here when in conflict with the others in area 10, or when there are more living down here than normal, but avoid going any deeper into this portion of the underworld.

1-14 Old Archives

The shelves in these old archives are scorched and covered in ash, as is much of the floor. When the temple of Dumúggash moved away from the lakeside (to make way for the Great Market Plaza in the last Ditlana) they burned whatever records they didn’t take with them. An enterprising thief hid some more recent stolen scrolls amid the ashes recently, and mixed some contact poison in with the ashes that they piled atop the scrolls.

1-15 Old Dumúggash Temple Catacombs

These passages are abused, with many of the mosaics dismantled and many niches emptied of their idols and statuary. This was the basement of the temple of Dumúggash before it was amalgamated into the compound of 13th Imperial Crossbowmen, The Legion of the Citadel of Glory. Portions are collapsed and the complex may have been much more extensive. Occasionally the archives guards will patrol this area to watch for people and things coming up from other portions of the underworld.

1-16 Aspect of Pa’làkh

This small shrine has a statue of a mighty armoured and masked warrior with a scythe-like sword and bolt of fire. A sacrifice of the armour of an adventurer slain in combat with the right prayers has a 2% chance per level of the priest of granting that slain adventurer’s primary weapon (if also presented at the shrine) a magical +1 bonus to hit and damage.

1-17 Aspect of Pùrukasái

This shrine’s statue is of an armoured warrior with a head of flames. The area around the statue is scorched as if a fiery explosion (or several) had centred on the shrine. It remains undisturbed because no one wants to trigger that particular trap again (the trap involves a pressurized spray of oil, but the reservoir is completely empty now).

1-18 Aspect of Menuméng

This small altar is always hot to the touch and is hot enough to slow-cook foodstuffs but little more.

1-19 Aspect of Jnéksha’a

Sacrifices to this demonic statue have a chance to produce a small, flawed, flame-gem. This chance is a percentage equal to the square root of the value of the sacrifice and can be attempted once per week. A mad demon-worshipper from the 13th legion sneaks down here at least once a month to sacrifice everything he’s accumulated since their last sacrifice…

1-20 Aspect of Mrúgga

This dragon-like statue can be turned 45 degrees and then lifted from the plinth below to reveal six incendiary devices (clay jars with the main section filled with oil and a smaller section with a small piece of phosphorus that ignites when the jar is broken). These are very old and the clay is brittle making them likely to break if handled roughly.

1-21 Aspect of Dikkómtla

This small altar has the remains of three broken tridents upon it. One has a black discoloration on the points and remains deadly poisonous to this day.

Tumíssan Underworld – Map 1 (1200 dpi, untagged)

1-22 Temple Stairs

This secret stairwell once lead up to the temple of Dumúggash above (long ago sealed off) and leads down to the catacombs below. Dlaqó carrion-beetles crawl about the recently slain bodies of two Ahoggyá adventurers. One carries an Eye of Crashing Waves (casts the water version of the Walls spell) with 3 charges remaining.

1-23 Staring Idols

This arched room has two 4 foot tall idols of flame-clad warriors staring each other down from across the room. The floor is scorched in a line between them where someone poured and lit lamp oil. They have no actual effects or magic, but any real time spent investigating or avoiding them will alert the Mrùr in 24.

1-24 Descent

1d6 Mrùr (simple undead guardians) wait patiently here for those who would descend further. They will hide just around the bend in the stairs, hoping that the quartz figurine of Dikkómtla will distract adventurers enough to grab them by surprise.

1-25 Collapsing Chamber

The south wall of this chamber was built up from a lot of loose rubble to separate it from the passage to the south. It is slowly collapsing under the market above and it wouldn’t take much to bring the room down and have the hmelu stew stand in the market slide down here along with many of the customers and the massive stew pot…

1-26 Ferry Service Basement

This basement is unconnected to the rest of the underworld and is attached to the ferry service building above. A secret door behind an empty set of shelves leads to a sewer outlet into lake Néttu Tlakán.

1-27 Secret Archives

The secret archives of the shrine of Tyélu are here. There are 1d4-2 scribes and lesser priests here at any time. If any scribes are present, one temple guard is also with them. This is a good place to find some information or old paperwork the party needs.

1-28 The Old Stairs

Sealed off from the maintenance chambers, this chamber contains stairs down to the wetter lower level of this area. Occasionally things come up from below here.

1-29 Empty Chamber

This old maintenance room is empty and in rough shape.

1-30 Half-Collapsed Basement

This was the basement of one of the buildings associated with the lake ferries. As the basement started to collapse, they just removed the stairs, dumped rocks into the basement, and refloored the building over it. Like 1-25, it wouldn’t take much to knock the whole thing down.

1-31 Secret Shrine of Kaishmà

Most of this shrine is tiled in dark purple ceramics, and a case of more of these tiles is at the west end of the space waiting to be applied to the walls. Built by a secret society of Hrü’ü who worship the beastly giant toad-like aspect of Kaishmà, they come here every 7 nights in their purple kilts and strange wooden toad masks to give sacrifice to the Lord of the Deep Purple Dark. Should anyone remain in this area for more than an hour without some form of sacrifice being given on both of the two sunken altars, then a toad-like demon will materialize and attempt to destroy or at least chase off the interlopers.

Tumíssan Underworld – Map 1 (1200 dpi, untagged, no grid)

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 10,800 pixels (36 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,520 pixels wide or 5,040 pixels wide, respectively.

The maps on Dyson’s Dodecahedron are released for free personal use thanks to the support of awesome patrons like you over on Patreon. Every month over 600 patrons come together to make these releases possible. You can help too in order to keep the flow of maps coming and to improve their quality – and even get a map of your own!