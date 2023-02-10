The Maw (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

In the goblin hills there’s a hill crowned with a circle of white granite standing stones that can only be described as… giant stone teeth. In the centre of the teeth is a wide stairwell down into the hill itself.

The Maw (1200 dpi)

While originally built as a barrow, there is little to show of the original purpose now. Instead of the quiet dead, within we find the masters of the goblin tribes in the region. Chamber 4 is home to the warlock Zrilx who long ago abandoned his soul to the machinations of a great fiend and exerts the magics granted by this dark patron to subjugate the goblin tribes. Chamber 5 is home to Kheapteltee Wolf-Friend, a potent if insane goblin warlord and his two dire wolves Yng and Rawt (each kept behind bars openable from the “stage” that Kheapteltee stands on when there are “guests” in his cave.)

The Maw (1200 dpi, no grid)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for the traditional 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.