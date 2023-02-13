The Sirens’ Grotto (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

There’s a cave on the cliffside beaches of the dark shore where eerily beautiful music can be heard on occasion. The caves have evidently been cut and modified by pickaxe over the years, with doors, stairs, and chambers cut into the stone and sometimes decorated and smoothed even further with masonry work.

The Sirens’ Grotto (1200 dpi)

At the heart of the largest cave is a pool linked to the ocean by an underwater cave. Four sirens use this pool and cave as their home (and d6-2 of them will be present at most times, although on nights of the new moon, all four are always present), and a number of charmed folk live and slowly die within these caves, but not before they do the work required to improve the caves for the sirens. One chamber is a set of tombs dedicated to those the sirens “liked best” – and it is a constant competition between the charmed captives to hopefully gain a place of rest in this place.

The Sirens’ Grotto (1200 dpi, no grid)

This map was strongly based on a suggestion by Jess for a heart-shaped pool that sirens could access via a sea cave.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 10,200 pixels (34 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for the traditional 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 2,380 pixels wide or 4,760 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.