Gateway of the Twin Demons (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

Near Prakú Cháya Peak in Western Mu’ugalavyá is this ancient temple to twin demons of Vimúhla – their names lost to the ages, they were once the patrons of a town south of Gashchné that was considered very fortunate to be looked over by not one but two of Vimúhla’s favoured servants. Much of the town’s resources went to the veneration of these patrons, including the building of this temple complex into the rocky foothills of Prakú Cháya – but none of this prevented the destruction of the town in a massive consuming fire (that many of the faithful refused to fight, seeing it as another gift from Vimúhla, the All-Consuming One.)

Gateway of the Twin Demons (1200 dpi)

The temple was sealed then, and remains officially sealed to this day, and patrols of red-lacquered troops of the Four Palaces of the Square check on it when moving to and from the border with Tsolyánu – never entering the temple, but looking for signs that the red stone doors have been breached. But access to the temple is now normally via a secret door instead of the front doors, and a Vimúhlan secret society still maintains the structure with a skeleton crew of priests and warriors. Within, the structure is split into two interconnected halves, representing the twin demons. Water is collected from mountain streams to a series of underground cisterns, and food (and members of the secret society) are brought in via a nexus point in the octagonal chamber on the north side of the complex.

Gateway of the Twin Demons (1200 dpi, no grid)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for the traditional 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.