Before we get into the map itself, here’s a time-lapse video of the drawing of this dungeon level (with a tongue-in-cheek “Dead Dwarf Storage” facility comment).

The split theme of the Gateway of the Twin Demons is not carried through to the underlevel of the complex – these lower chambers of the Gateway of the Twin Demons contain a deeper cistern, a small garden of poisonous fungi, and a double-levelled tomb of the faithful to the demons of Vimúhla. The entire complex is decorated with bas-relief sculptures and mosaics of the demons of Vimúhla and the destruction of the world.

Dungeons of the Twin Demons (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

The hexagonal tomb chambers are sealed off from the rest of the complex – the portal sealed by door control and water splashed upon it and then immediately transmuted into stone. The lower level tombs have no easy means of access, as they sit twenty feet below the upper tombs and are only accessible via the central hexagonal shaft.

Dungeons of the Twin Demons (1200 dpi)

There is a secret exit that leads a few miles to the location of the lost village that built this temple. But the village is long gone, and the passage opens up into a small plain not far from the nearby Sakbe road – the residents keep it maintained but do not use the secret tunnel because it opens up in a wide-open expanse of plains, maintaining it instead as an escape route (with a guard room located at this end of the tunnel).

Dungeons of the Twin Demons (1200 dpi, no grid)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for the traditional 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.