This dungeon level was designed by Greg Oppedisano as part of his #Dungeon23 project, and I loved the huge chains, twisting & looping passages, and general design so much that I asked if I could redraw it in my style – and thus we have the Goblinoid Pits…

The Goblinoid Pits (Level 1) (1200 dpi)

The obvious biggest point of interest is how this level is connected to two other zones via giant chains, and to a small sub-domain of its own also (on the upper right – a small stony plateau with four pillars and a small stone structure on it). Much of the rest of the level is twisting caves and a whole section of warrens for the goblinoids.

I’ll check in with Greg and see if he’s posted the full contents of this level anywhere as part of the #d23 project, and if so I’ll link to it here later.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 11,700 pixels (39 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for the recommended 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,730 pixels wide or 5,460 pixels wide, respectively.

