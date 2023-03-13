I’m still trying to keep up with the two #Dungeon23 projects I started – here’s The second zone of the Tumíssan underworld (set directly beneath the first).

Tumíssan Underworld – Map 2 (300 dpi)

2-1 Dlaqó Crossroads

Another pair of dead Ahoggyá are swarming with Dlaqó carrion beetles that will turn their attention on anyone entering the area.

2-2 Crypts of Vimúhla

Built in imitation of the Mouth of Vimúhla (2-3), these chambers each showcase a central depression 5 hói deep (roughly 25 inches) with a number of funerary urns of worshipers of Dumúggash within them.

2-3 The Mouth of Vimúhla

While made of excellent masonry, looking down the shaft of the mouth of Vimúhla shows that the walls beneath are made of a strange off-white material like a heavy ceramic. The walls are decorated with mosaics of a blast of fire (one of the traditional images of Vimúhla) emerging from a cylindrical hole on the edge of a crater and striking down demons from the sky.

2-4 Down into the throat of Vimúhla

These stairs lead down into the throat of Vimúhla – after a dozen steps the masonry switches to the off-white ceramic-like material of the throat structure itself. 1d2 Ru’ún stand at the top of the stairs as guards. There is a 25% chance that they will object to any group ascending or descending these stairs and attack them (check each time they are passed by a group).

2-5 Breached Chamber

These tunnels were cut out of the understructures by an Aqáà at some point, and remnants of the great worm’s corpse have been dragged up into this chamber. Several of the hard brown bristles have been cut from the corpse and fashioned into javelins that deal +1 damage. Disturbing the remains also annoys the cat-sized Dlaqó beetles that nest within.

2-6 Dais Chamber

A hole has been cut into the wall of this chamber that leads down into the Kúrgha tunnels. The dais at the south end has the foot bones and sandals of a human upon it, along with (strangely) ten sharp blades of fine steel that appear to have been glued to the person’s toenails. These are small magical blades and if properly attached allow the bearer to kick as if wielding a +1 dagger.

2-7 Statue of the Lost

An out-of-place seeming statue of a Páchi Léi stands in the centre of this arched chamber. The chamber is partially collapsed with narrow crawlways through the rubble to the south end of the chamber where a collection of Biridlú (cloaker-type monsters) await their next victims – the desiccated remains of a pair of Kúrgha are all that remains of their last meal.

2-8 Chamber of the Kúrgha

4 furry insectile Kúrgha are within, slowly eating a Biridlú that attempted to devour one of them.

2-9 Kúrgha Tunnels

Probably not cut from the rubble and stone by the Kúrgha, these tunnels are infested with these multi-legged furry carrion-eating beasts. They come to the pool in 9 to drink, and otherwise wander the level, but tend to remain in the narrow tunnels for their safety.

Tumíssan Underworld – Map 2 (1200 dpi, tagged)

2-10 Mrúr Guards

8 Mrúr (zombies) guard this space. They will ignore anyone travelling through here wearing a clearly visible onyx amulet or pin.

2-11 Sunken Path

A massive Nshé (a watery creature that can become a large humanoid form, but currenly remains in liquid format) lives in the lower sections of this long chamber. The lower sections are 7 hói (about 3 feet) below the upper sections of the chamber, and are broken up by ten-foot columns of stone that hold up the ceiling. The Nshé will move from one sunken area to another – roll 1d6 to determine which it is in each time the chamber is visited. It won’t attack if unprovoked, but anyone poking it or climbing into it will be seen as provocation. It carries a broken Ru’ún that holds an ancient magical sword +1 with it and keeps said submerged beneath its bulk.

2-12 Pillars of Memories

Each pillar in this chamber is set with mosaics of Vimúhlan armies incinerating their foes. Much of the colour has been lost, but the content is pretty obvious (and macabre). Several sheets of parchment are here along with some charcoal – someone was making rubbings of the pillars when they were consumed by the creature in 2-11.

2-13 Sunken Path, East

The east and west sides of this chamber are obviously of much more recent brickwork than the rest. The sunken area in the middle contains a number of charred bones and a small (three inch) bronze pyramid inscribed with nonsense Mu’ugalavyáni script.

2-14 Collapsed Area

Torn apart and collapsed by the Aqáà from area 2-5, the flagstone floor is loose and unstable and anyone walking across it shoud roll against Dexterity to avoid sliding down into the lower area making a lot of noise (attracting wandering monsters) and taking 1d6 damage.

2-15 Old Entrance & Storage

Debris is all that remains of stairs in the southeast corner. A narrow hole choked with debris leads up to the lakeshore above and occasionally water gets in when the lake level is high. Investigating the incredibly narrow hole will draw the attacks of the 5 Biridlú that live within. The north side of the room has a small side room, the door swollen and unopenable, but the wood is punky and easy to tear through. Within are a pair of crates containing old grain that has become a home to a massive spore-producing mold – the cloud of spores from disturbing it will extend ten feet into room 15, and requires a save vs poison to avoid choking on the spores for 1d6 minutes, and a second save (if that first save failed) to avoid dying in 1d4 hours as the spores devastate the victim’s lungs.

2-16 Temple Corridor

This is a short section of corridor from an older temple, apparently of Dilinála, the Lovely Maiden of the Turquoise Crown. The walls are scraped and damaged, but the turquoise and blue colours are still vibrant. Someone has left offerings in the alcove here – a pair of blue silken gloves holding a flower carved of quartz.

2-17 Isolated Chamber

Blocked off completely from areas 2-11 and 2-13, this chamber contains a collection of smooth stones that look disturbingly like eggs between 6 inches and 2 feet tall, all sitting in a “nest” that has been crushed into the stone floor. They are just rocks.

2-18 Sunken Pillar

A solitary black pillar inscribed with the mark of Sárku is set into a sunken portion of this chamber. Two priests of Durritlámish and four hired soldiers are here investigating the pillar and taking rubbings from it – all are wearing onyx amulets. One soldier guards the door and the others are nervously discussing how to get back past the creature in 2-11 when the priests are done here.

2-19 Audience Chambers

A sorcerer and two soldiers from the group in 2-18 are here investigating the ruins.

Tumíssan Underworld – Map 2 (1200 dpi, untagged)

2-20 Collapsed Chambers & West Exit

The surviving walls in 20 through 22 all have a vertical 7 inch-wide line of black volcanic stone inset into the masonry every ten feet from floor to ceiling (as to the areas immediately to the west of here). This chamber has gone through several uses over the years and stinks of excrement, as three Ahoggyá are here, guarding the way west into a section of galleries where two dozen or so Ahoggyá have established a home beneath the city (they would rather deal with the annoyances and monsters of the underworld than landlords, rent, and people complaining about them despoiling the carpets).

2-21 Dais

This chamber is not much larger than the two-step dais within. At the top of the dais is a small platform decorated with the seal of the Petal Throne. It is entirely covered in Ahoggyá feces.

2-22 Collapsed Chamber & Fallen Monolith

The south end of this chamber has completely collapsed, and a monolith of the same black volcanic stone as the wall details has fallen and shattered across the floor. The monolith is strongly change-aligned and even shattered like this, any spell cast within the chamber has a 20% chance of failing, the energies absorbed by the stone. As with the other chambers here, there is also a significant amount of trash here from the Ahoggyá.

2-23 Library Mezzanine

The upper level of this ancient library is scattered with moldy papers and ruined bits of scrolls and codices. As one of the easier routes to the deeper parts of the Tumíssan underworld, the first time a party enters this area they are likely to run into a group travelling up or down using this chamber. Adventurers, exiles, priests… who knows.

2-24 Slime Trail

A slug-like trail of dried mucus covers much of this room (including the walls to a height of about 6 feet) and leads down the hall to the south. The door to 28 is made of stone and magically sealed.

2-25 Fleshy Mass

The door to this room has the lower 2 feet “eaten” through by the creature within. A great fleshy mass about three feet tall and 16 feet across dwells here – the congealed boneless remnants of what were once people with many teeth still embedded in the morass of meat. It hungers and howls.

2-26 Trapped Pillars

All three doors to this room have had their bottom 2 feet eaten through by the fleshy mass in 25. Thrumming with energy directed up from deep below, anyone standing roughly equidistant between the two pillars will suddenly conduct a massive electrical charge from one to the other, dealing 6d10 damage (save for half). It takes 4d10 minutes for the charge to build up again.

2-27 Hall of Remembrance

Once dedicated to the exploits of the 6th Imperial Heavy Infantry, the mosaics have been destroyed, the tapestries burned, and all that remains is a defaced statue of the original founding general of the legion, who’s name is missing from all histories of the Empire. Two starved Shedra (eaters of the dead) prowl here, hoping for new food to arrive for them – so long dead that they recall nothing of their time with the OAL and their task to guard the remains of the legion.

2-28 Tombs of The Legion of the Portals of Death; 6th Imperial Heavy Infantry

The original 6th Imperial Heavy Infantry ceased to exist during the time of Emperor Trakonel I “the Blazing Light”. He lead the 4th Imperial Heavy Infantry to Tumíssa to topple a temple of the One Other. The 6th Heavy Infantry assisted, but as soon as the Emperor returned to the Golden Tower they were all executed and burned, their officers’ remains interred in ceramic urns sealed away in these locked crypts. Vengeful ghosts will haunt any who disturb these tombs.

Tumíssan Underworld – Map 2 (1200 dpi, no grid)

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 10,800 pixels (36 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,520 pixels wide or 5,040 pixels wide, respectively.

The maps on Dyson’s Dodecahedron are released for free personal use thanks to the support of awesome patrons like you over on Patreon. Every month over 600 patrons come together to make these releases possible. You can help too in order to keep the flow of maps coming and to improve their quality – and even get a map of your own!