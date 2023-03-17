Science Tower (300 dpi, no commercial license)

You know the stories… weird wizard lives in a tower up in the hills with a few lesser magi and servants; strange lights at night; weird magically hybridized creatures coming down from the hills and terrorizing the town… The whole kit and kaboodle.

Science Tower (1200 dpi)

Here we have a small tower to look out over the area and watch for angry mobs with pitchforks who don’t appreciate “progress”. Beneath the tower, however, is the real heart of the matter – a dungeon complex built around a vertical shaft where bio-magical-tek experiments are worked on by the wizard and their apprentices. A 10-foot wide ramp (with guard rail!) spirals down the shaft with workspaces along it. The lowest level has cells for prisoners and those being experimented on. And of course there are multiple ways in and out so the wizard can release their creations and beat a hasty retreat!

Science Tower (1200 dpi, no grid)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9.600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for the traditional 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.