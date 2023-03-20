Set the wayback machine to 1981 (which doesn’t feel that “way back” to be honest… crap I’m old) and we find Judges Guild’s “The Tower of Indomitable Circumstance” – an adventure notable for the author as Corey Cole would go on with Lori Ann Cole to design the “Hero’s Quest / Quest For Glory” series of classic point-and-click fantasy adventure games for Sierra.

A new release of this adventure from Zzarchov Kowolski is currently in layout, and I had the pleasure of rebuilding the maps from the original for this re-release. Today we’ve got the tower itself, and later this week I’ll post the dungeon level (which honestly is a whole different adventure that shares space and background with the tower).

The Tower of Indomitable Circumstance (300 dpi promo)

This map shows all seven levels of the tower proper but not the wine cellars (accessed via the secret door on the left side of the ground level). Level 5 is only accessible via elevator from level 4, and level 6 is only accessible via teleport (and is essentially a trap). Each level has a secret door to the next level, making the whole thing a weird puzzle.

For a full write-up of the rooms and levels, you’ll need a copy of the original module (or the new edition which is coming soon I’m told).

The Tower of Indomitable Circumstance (1200 dpi)

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 9,300 pixels (31 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) – so resizing it to 2,170 pixels wide.

The maps on Dyson’s Dodecahedron are released for free personal use thanks to the support of awesome patrons like you over on Patreon. Every month over 600 patrons come together to make these releases possible. You can help too in order to keep the flow of maps coming and to improve their quality – and even get a map of your own!