Set the wayback machine to 1981 (which doesn’t feel that “way back” to be honest… crap I’m old) and we find Judges Guild’s “The Tower of Indomitable Circumstance” – an adventure notable for the author as Corey Cole would go on with Lori Ann Cole to design the “Hero’s Quest / Quest For Glory” series of classic point-and-click fantasy adventure games for Sierra.

A new release of this adventure from Zzarchov Kowolski is currently in layout, and I had the pleasure of rebuilding the maps from the original for this re-release. Last post was the tower proper, now we are going into the dungeons beneath the tower. There are effectively two different intertwined dungeons down here… The wine cellars beneath the tower (reached via the secret stairwell in the southwest side of the tower’s ground floor) and the more extensive dungeons reached via a secret passage outside the tower proper.

The Dungeons of Indomitable Circumstance (300 dpi promo)

The stairs on the left side of the map lead up to the ground floor of the tower and have no access to the greater dungeon area beyond the 5 wine cellar rooms (two of which are in turn hidden behind secret doors of their own). The passage on the left that leads off the map is a secret passage into the dungeons proper, but is blocked off by a massive sliding stone block. If this block is pushed out of the way, it not only provides access to the dungeons, but makes it so one can access both the dungeons and the wine cellars – except for the two cellars that are then blocked off by the sliding block.

The Dungeons of Indomitable Circumstance (1200 dpi)

The dungeons include a number of private chambers for the residents, a swimming pool, exercise and entertainment areas, the necessary temple to the god Math, and even the workshop of a monk who was in the process of creating a non-magical potion that would invigorate those just waking up (coffee!).

Slightly down and right from the centre of the map is a set of stairs that lead downwards (underneath one of the wine cellars). In the adventure these stairs lead to a series of small tunnels that access the bins in the various wine cellars – not providing a way in and out of the wine cellars (unless one is remarkably small), but allowing the monks in the dungeons to avail themselves of the stored alcohol.

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 11,100 pixels (37 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) – so resizing it to 2,590 pixels wide.

