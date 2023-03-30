Every month we go through our back catalogue of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Our first release this month is this dungeon from five years ago.

The Long Halls of Taqash Thesk (300 dpi promo – no commercial license)

One thing you saw in a number of classic D&D adventure modules were crazy long hallways to break parts of the dungeon apart. Part of it was so we could have more wandering monsters. Part of it was so the rest of the place wouldn’t rise up when adventurers noisily executed the guys in room 3. And part of it was so you could slip in the occasional sloping passage so characters wouldn’t realize they had transitioned between dungeon levels (and thus difficulty levels). To accommodate those long passages, this map was drawn on legal paper (8.5″ x 14″).

The Long Halls of Taqash Thesk (1200 dpi)

The Halls of Taqash Thesk were mostly cut from raw stone using disintegration spells and then masonry was added to make them feel a little less alien. Since the ascension of the goat-king Taqash to the Realms of Pleasant Evenings, the halls have been used by a mixture of those who would claim his worldly powers and those who seek to follow his ascent.

Because the grid on this map does not maintain a consistent direction, using it with a VTT will require turning off the VTT’s grid and snapping functions and just free-handling the tokens around. The map uses a baseline of roughly 300 pixels per square for the 1200 dpi version, and about 75 pixels per square for the colour version.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use under the “RELEASE THE KRAKEN” initiative thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 900 awesome patrons have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make this map free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $400 mark, we choose a map from the blog’s extensive back catalogue to retroactively release under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under the commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, nor is the low resolution version of the map (on the brown paper background) and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.