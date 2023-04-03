Every month we go through our back catalogue of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Our second release for March is this small island map inspired by a game run by James V. West that I played in a few years ago.

Sanctum Cay

Somewhere over the horizon on the Persimmon Sea is Sanctum Cay – a small island that was once home to a hateful druid who would turn the sea against any vessels that dared approach. With the death of the druid a decade ago, it almost feels like his magics “wore out” the local weather, and the island now never sees extreme weather. Fishermen and merchants now mark the site as a place to head to when storms roll in and the seas are rough (and to avoid the wereshark pirate that controls the waters closer to the coast).

Sanctum Cay (B&W)

There are several ruins on the island, moss and vine covered structures that are home to a number of odd vegetable-based creatures – goblinesque bipeds that farm and harvest the various mosses that have overgrown the island. The mosses themselves have strange and magical effects (depending on the season and the moss they can grant bonuses to Strength, hit points, Wisdom, morale, or initiative; or provide visions (as contact other plane), barkskin, infravision, and so on – lasting 1d6+1 hours once the moss has been consumed) but also turn those who partake in these strange meals into goblins themselves (save vs poison once the effects are done or begin transforming into an NPC moss-goblin over the next 1d6 days).

