Ruins of the Claw of Sunsets – Map 2

The Claw of Sunsets was a serpentfolk palace complex that is now mostly collapsed and overgrown – including a number of immense thorny vines / roots up to ten feet wide at their biggest that seem intent on tearing down what remains.

This is the second of three 9.5″ x 12.75″ maps (at 4 squares per inch) in the set exploring the surface ruins, and each map is then paired with a smaller 9.5″ x 7.25″ map of a dungeon area beneath that section of the ruins (the dungeons beneath this section of the ruins is reached by a set of stairs on the lower left side of the central platform temple, and will be released later this week).

This portion of the ruins is the low point of the three maps, with a stream running down the centre of it. There’s a central platform with an old temple upon it that is mostly intact and actually still has a mostly extant stone roof. The rest of the ruins are in far worse shape, with only the hilltop ruins to the north still having a second floor at all (which is also falling apart). Like the ruins to the east, there are a number of massive vines or roots spread out here that also extend into the dungeons beneath the central platform.

The lowest part of the area is deep and swampy with chunks of stone ruins sticking up out of the mud and reeds.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 11,400 pixels (38 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for the traditional 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 2,660 pixels wide or 5,320 pixels wide, respectively.

Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.