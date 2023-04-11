Beneath the Claw of Sunsets – Map 2 (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

Beneath the ruins of the Claw of Sunsets are a number of small dungeons and understructures. This particular dungeon is under the second portion of the ruins maps above – just off to the left of the central platform & temple. This was evidently an underground place of worship associated with the temple on the platform that sits over it. The upper level has been infiltrated by the strange vines/roots that are tearing down the ruins above.

Beneath the Claw of Sunsets – Map 2 (1200 dpi)

There are three levels to this complex with a massive serpent folk statue that is set on the second level but “climbs” through the ceiling to the upper level as well. All three levels are connected by a single spiral stairwell. The main chamber of the second level is divided into three parts by ancient rusting grates that contain doors that are equally rusted and pretty much sealed shut.

Beneath the Claw of Sunsets – Map 2 (1200 dpi, no grid)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 11,400 pixels (38 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for the traditional 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 2,660 pixels wide or 5,320 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.