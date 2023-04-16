After two years of streaming most Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, I’m shifting my streaming schedule to Monday, Wednesday, and Friday starting tomorrow (Monday, April 17th).

I’ve been streaming my work on my Twitch channel an average of 11 days a month for the last two years since I started streaming on a regular schedule instead of just whenever I felt like it. My original schedule was built around my gaming schedule as I had daytime games on both Mondays and Fridays. The Monday games however come and go, and our Friday Empire of the Petal Throne campaign (in its ninth year now) had a player request that we move from Fridays to accommodate a changing schedule on their part – so suddenly I find myself able to stream Monday / Wednesday / Friday and actually have weekends off.

My live streams are all-digital work – with my bad eyesight, any attempt to record my ink work these days includes a LOT of seeing the back of my head on the camera instead of the drawing.

These streams are also where I’m grabbing the videos to make my more recent time-lapse videos on my YouTube channel.