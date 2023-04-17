Under the Lighthouse (300 dpi, no commercial license)

On a promontory overlooking the Dry Bay is a tower that was once a lighthouse. Under the lighthouse are some old sea caves that are not open to the air. The caves are not linked to the structures above, but are used by the same faction that currently uses the lighthouse as a lookout. The caves provide a lot more living space and catch a decent breeze to keep the air fresh within (at least in the upper set of caves).

The upper level contains some living space as well as a cave hidden away and kept locked which is used for storage. Doors have been added to several sections of these caves to control movement and to keep people out of the lower caves. The lower caves have a strange and magical circle of rocks, a weird monolith that emits UV light, and a small finished chamber in the lowest portion that must have some mystical significance…

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for the traditional 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

