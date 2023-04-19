Caves of Azure Blue (300 dpi)

Also known as the Dais of Chikúna – once within the caves, the walls have been splashed with cornstarch mixed with a blue pigment that makes the caves seem brilliant blue when lit, and a dark midnight blue even in the dark. This is a sacred place of the Lady Chikúna in her role worshipped by the Girdle of Purity Society. Her role is quite different than the traditional view of this aspect of Avánthe – almost a mix of the traditional Chikúna as “the Ripener” (who is charged with the ripening of fruits, the harvest of grain, and the coming to term of pregnancies) and the fierce warrior maid aspect known as Kátha – patron of victories and women who fight for their homes and dignities. This version appeals to the Girdle of Purity Society as they push for the temples of Avánthe and Dilinála to be more active in the politics and actions of the Empire.

Caves of Azure Blue (1200 dpi)

The entrance cave has a raised section (washed in blue) with a statue of Dilinála welcoming those who enter. Deeper into the caves are a purifying pool of crystal-clear mountain water, and a shrine dedicated to Avánthe, Dilinála, and Chikúna on the upper right. The central cave is sealed off by a pair of massive silver-plated doors bearing four different locks that are only opened for important ceremonies. Raised within this cave is a massive statue of Lady Chikúna. Behind and to the left of the statue are small altar shrines where members of the Girdle of Purity leave umbilical cords and afterbirths after giving birth.

Caves of Azure Blue (1200 dpi, no grid)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for the recommended 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

The maps on Dyson’s Dodecahedron are released for free personal use thanks to the support of awesome patrons like you over on Patreon. Every month over 600 patrons come together to make these releases possible. You can help too in order to keep the flow of maps coming and to improve their quality – and even get a map of your own!