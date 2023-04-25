Still practicing at illustrating – this involves a lot of studies and quite frankly drawing over sample photos and such… and much to my terror, I’ve had someone I’ve looked up to as an artist (and later an art director) asked me to do some illustrations for them.

Word is this guy makes a MEAN chili.

This wizard dared to enter the magical realm. He was not impressed.

Hey, just because the boss is a necromancer doesn’t mean he ever learned basic human anatomy.