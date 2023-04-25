Still practicing at illustrating – this involves a lot of studies and quite frankly drawing over sample photos and such… and much to my terror, I’ve had someone I’ve looked up to as an artist (and later an art director) asked me to do some illustrations for them.
Word is this guy makes a MEAN chili.
This wizard dared to enter the magical realm. He was not impressed.
Hey, just because the boss is a necromancer doesn’t mean he ever learned basic human anatomy.
Archimedes said:
There’s something a little “Arthur Rackham” about these characters.
stonewerks said:
Dyson, I am totally digging your artwork. Damn, you are getting so damned good at illustrating, better and better all the time. Keep going, keep drawing…..it inspires me to work harder at my stuff.
-AJ-
Kevin said:
There is a word that I have known for some time. I’ve never spoken it, nor put in writing. Like a precious old bottle of whiskey or Romulan ale, I have kept it for a special occasion. That word is Flabbergasted.
erin mcsavaney said:
the borders are giving me a fantasy villain baseball card vibe. we gotta get some stats on the back. so good!