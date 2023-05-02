Every month we go through our back catalogue of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Our second release this month is a small dungeon that was procedurally generated while playing Four Against Darkness (a solo dungeon-crawling game).

Proving Grounds of the Mad Ogre Lord (300 dpi promo – no commercial license)

As indicated above, this was created procedurally while playing “Four Against Darkness”, a very cool solo dungeon-crawler that plays out a game in about 45 minutes once you know the rules and procedures (probably faster if you use one of the many decks of cards that have been produced for the game since the last time I played it).

This complex is home to the Mad Ogre Lord (totally a cheap reference to the classic 1981 CRPG “Wizardy: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord), who takes on any challengers that can make it to his lair in area 21. But first there are weird shrines, guards, hordes of minor minions, and even a massive ravenous ooze to deal with!

(Area 6 is incomplete – the passage to the north goes… somewhere… but even I don’t know where. Maybe stairs down to another level that exists as a red herring?)

Proving Grounds of the Mad Ogre Lord (1200 dpi)

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 7,200 pixels (24 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 1,680 pixels wide or 3,360 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use under the “RELEASE THE KRAKEN” initiative thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 800 awesome patrons have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make this map free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $400 mark, we choose a map from the blog’s extensive back catalogue to retroactively release under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under the commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, nor is the low resolution version of the map (on the brown paper background) and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project. All references to Tekumel and the Empire of the Petal Throne are illustrative and are not released along with the map as they remain the copyright of the Tekumel Foundation.