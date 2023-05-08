Ruins of the Claw of Sunsets – Map 3 (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

The Claw of Sunsets was a serpentfolk palace complex that is now mostly collapsed and overgrown – including a number of immense thorny vines / roots up to ten feet wide at their biggest that seem intent on tearing down what remains.

This is the last of three 9.5″ x 12.75″ maps (at 4 squares per inch) in the set exploring the surface ruins, and each map is then paired with a smaller 9.5″ x 7.25″ map of a dungeon area beneath that section of the ruins (the dungeons beneath this section of the ruins is reached by a set of stairs in the tower, or via the cave entrance southeast of the tower, and will be released later this week).

Ruins of the Claw of Sunsets – Map 3 (1200 dpi)

This is the westernmost of the three maps and gives us the west side of the valley looking down over map 2. The main points of interest on this map are the standing stones and the tower looming over them.

The standing stones are natural stones set in a 50 foot diameter circle around a platform with a single cut 10-foot-wide 40-foot-tall monolith cut with serpentine symbols crawling up along it. It bears the signs of still being in use, with plantlife cut away from the platform and the central stone being cleaned of debris and moss for the bottom 9 feet.

The tower is a squat two-story affair in excellent shape compared to the other ruins, set atop a hill on the edge of the woods. The rooftop level has battlements and a set of eight raised semi-circular pools that drain through the battlements when full. Some have evidently overflowed as leaves and other debris have blocked their overflow drains. This area is used by the local harpies as a watering hole (although sometimes they also despoil the water in a fit of pique).

Ruins of the Claw of Sunsets – Map 3 (1200 dpi, no grid)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 11,400 pixels (38 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for the traditional 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 2,660 pixels wide or 5,320 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.