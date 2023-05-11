Beneath the Claw of Sunsets – Map 3 (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

Beneath the ruins of the Claw of Sunsets are a number of small dungeons and understructures. This particular dungeon is under the final portion of the ruins maps above – with entrances both via the stairway in the tower (to the “dungeon” levels) and via the cave downhill from the tower (to the “caverns” levels). This is also the only set of understructures that haven’t been infiltrated by massive vines/roots of the others.

Beneath the Claw of Sunsets – Map 3 (1200 dpi)

There are three levels to the dungeons and two to the caverns. The two are connected by a secret door on the first level. The caverns have an area that was once used to contain one or more wild beasts, but no creatures are locked within that cave at this time. The lower cavern has a significant amount of standing water and shows signs of having been “constructed” out of the stone without the use of tools – the five pillars of stone look natural enough, but their near-uniform size, spacing, and straight-line positioning imply otherwise.

Beneath the Claw of Sunsets – Map 3 (1200 dpi, no grid)

The second and third levels of the dungeon were once connected by a turning staircase that has long ago fallen, leaving the deeper partially-collapsed level accessible only via ropes, climbing, or to those who can fly or levitate (well, not actually inaccessible, but definitely hard to get back out of if you don’t have one of the above).

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 11,400 pixels (38 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for the traditional 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 2,660 pixels wide or 5,320 pixels wide, respectively.

Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.