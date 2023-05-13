Zinik’s Stones (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

Four massive standing stones were erected in a small but deep bowl in the rocky badlands of Dehnuk – accessed via a steep climb through a dark cave that is unmarked except for the evidence of the Circle of Dehnuk druids travelling to and from this holy space.

Zinik’s Stones (1200 dpi)

While ascending to the stones is fairly straightforward (and once you enter the cave, you can see the sky at the top of the climb to the stones), there are deeper parts of the cave, including a finished space cut from the stone by druidic magics and a chamber that overlooks a portion of the cavern from a height that is higher than the bowl itself – nearly breaching the top of the stony outcrop.

Zinik’s Stones (1200 dpi, no grid)

The Circle of Dehnuk is not a pleasant group of druids – they are a mystery cult of old Zorisz and use the circle for human sacrifices and the summoning of the beasts that they used to tear down the pyramid tombs of the third Zorisz dynasty in the early years of the fourth dynasty that they controlled from behind the throne. Adventures here could be seeking to recover a would-be sacrifice, or to acquire information on the beasts of Dehnuk, or even information about the fourth dynasty.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 10,800 pixels (36 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for the traditional 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 2,520 pixels wide or 5,040 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.