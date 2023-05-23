The Arena Ruins at Ishud Vath (300 dpi promo)

When they aroused the ire of the gods, the mighty stone walls and cyclopean architecture of Ishud Vath proved to be no more than monuments to their hubris – the great mountain that the city was built around was thrown down upon them, raining the city in stone, ash, and lava.

The Arena Ruins at Ishud Vath (1200 dpi)

There are several interesting ruins remaining in accursed Ishud Vath, but here we are focused on the arena where gladiators anointed by the city’s warrior spirits engaged in ritual combats that served as entertainment and to appease the ancient dead warriors that Ishudites worshiped, usurping the positions of the gods themselves. A temple to these same spirits stands right against the arena ruins, and massive piles of fallen stone cover up much of the area and whatever other buildings were once here.

The Arena Ruins at Ishud Vath (1200 dpi, no grid)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 12,000 pixels (40 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for the traditional 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 2,800 pixels wide or 5,600 pixels wide, respectively.

