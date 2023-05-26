I’m still keeping on with the #Dungeon23 projects – here’s the fourth map (level 3 – the second map was the surface level) in its entirety with the full map and short-form stocking.

Dyson’s Delve II – Level 3 (300 dpi)

4-1 Gaol

There are a total of 16 wererats living in areas 4-1 through 4-8, including the prince and their leader. Two are always on guard here, watching for encroachment from above. They will try to raise the alarm, and the wererat in 4-2 will join in if there is a fight here. This whole section is crawling with rats and a few giant rats. There’s always d8-2 disease-ridden rats here and a 25% chance of d3 giant rats.

4-2 Deeper

One wererat is on guard here, and will be joined by the two in 4-1 if there is a fight. There’s always d8-3 disease-ridden rats here and a 25% chance of d2 giant rats.

4-3 West Dungeons

Each chamber is “claimed” by one of the 16 wererats who live in the gaol level. There is a 2-in-6 chance that any of these chambers is currently inhabited. Track the total number of wererats encountered in these chambers, once 9 have been encountered, there will be no more except the prince and the leader. There are d8-5 disease-ridden rats in each chamber and a 10% chance of d2 giant rats.

4-4 East Dungeons

Each 2-square chamber (the old dungeon cells) is claimed by one of the 16 wererats who live in the gaol level. There is a 2-in-6 chance that any of these chambers is currently inhabited. Track the total number of wererats encountered in these chambers (4-3 and 4-4), once 9 have been encountered, there will be no more except the prince and the leader. There are d8-5 disease-ridden rats in each chamber and a 10% chance of d2 giant rats. The single-square cells are used for storage and are kept locked (the leader has the key). Each contains a small hoard of bulky materials, foodstuffs, and semi-precious goods like wines.

4-5 Waste Pit

Used for disposing of waste from the dungeons and now from the wererats, this leads down to the Otyugh & Gong Goblin pits below.

4-6 East Common Cell

The “Barbarian Prince” holds court here, having claimed this old common cell as his domain. He has 5+5 HD, wields a Two Handed Sword +1, +2 vs Lycanthropes (called “Tailcutter”). There will be 1d4-1 other wererats in here, usually drinking and planning the eventual overthrow of the leader of the clan (but never actually go through with it), as well as 1d3 giant rats and 1d10 disease-ridden rats.

4-7 Gaoler

1d2 wererats “hang out” in this chamber instead of their private spaces or with the Prince or Leader.

4-8 West Common Cell

The leader of the wererat clan (4+4HD – equipped with a wand of paralyzation [8 charges] and a potion of growth) and her mate are usually here. They will be accompanied by 1d4-1 other wererats at any time, as well as 1d4+1 giant rats and 2d8 disease-infested rats. The rough furnishings contain a level 2 magic-user scroll, and a hoard of coins and jewels.

4-9 The Descent

This circular chamber, like those above, is built around a central shaft and column. There are four statues of winged demons here (two at the north end by the stairs up, two on the raised platform by the stairs down) but there appear to be 8 (another two on the platform by the stairs down, and one each just north of the passages to the east and west) – these are gargoyles.

4-10 Tiered Circle

dried remnants of a significant quantity of blood on the floor here. The raised section is 3 feet higher than the main floor.

4-11 Pit to Level 5

The floor of this chamber is long collapsed – although it appears to have never been “complete”, but a set of walkways and a bridge. The hole here is much deeper than in area 5, and descends not to the next level, but the one beneath.

4-12 Sanctuary

An old shrine and altar. A sacrifice of a sentient creature or a treasure worth a small hoard or a magic item allows a roll on the reaction table. A positive reaction blesses the party for 24 hours and heals everyone 1d6+1 hit points, a negative reaction curses the party for 24 hours and damages everyone 1d6+1 hit points.

4-13 Guardians

Two stone living statues (of black basalt) guard this chamber. The shelves on the west wall conceal the secret stairs and contain old books of significant bulk, but worth a hoard of treasure to the right buyer.

4-14 Speaking Fountain

The fountain in the corner of this room appears to be yet another of the gargoyles as in area 9. However, this is an enchanted fountain that can speak and will request that adventurers add water to it so it can continue to flow. It will reward those who do, asking them to bring a vessel to its mouth, and will spit out a random potion into the vessel, at most once per week.

4-15 Jinxkin Hall

rooms 4-15 through 4-18 all have ventilation shafts near the floor and ceiling where indicated, allowing air to travel easily through them. These shafts are 1.5 x 1.5 feet in size, perfect for the Jermlaines that have made this their home. The main hall seems safe enough, but the smaller 10′ hall up the stairs from here has 10×10 foot nets strung all along the ceiling to be dropped by the Jermlaines. There are thin triplines of woven human hair at the top of each set of stairs that trigger the nets as well as typically tripping their victims. The other nets are triggered manually by jermlaines at ceiling height. There are a total of 18 jermlaines that work area 4-15, along with 8 giant rats that they use as mounts and distractions.

4-16 Jinxed Library

The jermlaine air passages on the north side of this room are hidden behind old & towering bookcases with enough room for the 9 jermlaines and dozens of diseased rats to emerge from. The entrance is rigged with a tripwire linked to nets on both sides of the door, and these jermlaines are equipped with flaming oil as well as their usual weapons. The jermlaines will TRY not to burn the rats, but sometimes sacrifices must be made, and these aren’t giant rats or anything…

4-17 Jinxed Storage

The door to this room has been “barricaded” by a bunch of boxes and old furniture. A skeleton of a human in chain mail rests against the barricade. A small raised platform is against the west wall, and the elder of the jermlaines is there along with six others, but they will retreat to the tunnels if the door is broken open. Multiple nets and dropping spear traps (jermlaine sized spears of course, dealing 1d4 damage) are hooked up to the barricade so they descend on anyone pushing through the barricades.

4-18 Jinxed Platform

the last dozen of the jermaines are here along with six giant rats, they act as a fast-response team, with one guiding the rat and the other working as an archer and flaming oil dispenser. The rats have been equipped with saddles that hold three flasks of oil that can be poured out as the rats run.

4-19 The Hall of Warriors

three near-skeletal wights guard this hall. One is equipped with a shield +1.

4-20 Four Axes

Four battle axes are set in niches above raised platforms on the two sides of this chamber. Each is magical and cursed. The first (Soulless) has an onyx head and has no bonus to hit, but a +2 bonus to damage. The second (Butcher) is a +2 weapon, but the wielder suffers half the damage that they deal. The fourth (Toecutter) is a +1 weapon but the wielder cannot retreat from combat. The last (Glautonox) has a haft of bone and a rough iron head and is a +2 weapon, but curses the wielder’s companions as per the curse spell as long as the weapon is with them. Taking any of the axes will release the four shadows of the previous wielders into the chamber from their axes to fight the thieves.

4-21 Deep Chamber

A few bones litter the floor.

4-22 Walkways

stairs lead down into this chamber, while another set leads up to a walkway 15 feet above the floor level. This walkway is used to access area 4-23 and 4-24. 4-22 through 4-25 are all infused with necromantic energy from 4-23 & 4-24, dealing 1 damage every ten minutes to any living creatures in the area.

4-23 Obelisk of Souls

sitting in waist-deep black liquid is a purple obelisk… floating in the liquid are a number of humanoid skulls. The necromantic energy here deals 1d6 damage per turn (10 minutes). Anyone reduced to zero hit points in this room is slain instantly and cannot be returned from the dead.

4-24 Life Conduit

sitting in waist-deep iridescent liquid is a massive “black pearl” surrounded by 8 miniature purple obelisks similar to the larger one in 4-23. The orb glows as black lightning arcs occasionally from the obelisks. The necromantic energy here deals 1d6 damage per turn (10 minutes). Anyone reduced to zero hit points in this room is immediately regain one hit point, but suffer a horrible curse.

4-25 Orcus Idol

a dozen zombies and a pair of wights stand watch around a statue of orcus on the lower tier of this chamber. The eyes of the idol are black onyx and count as a small hoard.

4-26 Slimy Stacks

this small library has a slick floor and shiny liquid on the shelves (two grey oozes). All the books and papers have been long ago dissolved.

4-27 Library

The shelves of this library are guarded by a trio of wight librarians. On the shelves are 3 random scrolls.

4-28 Ruined Library

some of the shelves have been burned, and the books and scrolls are torched.

4-29 Otyugh Pit

This filthy area is coated in excrement. Any noise here will attract the eternal otyugh from 4-30. Any damage taken here will require a save vs poison to avoid horrific infections. Just being here requires a save vs poison to avoid getting a parasitic infection.

4-30 Otyugh Lair

The eternal otyugh resides here. It is undead, but this is not apparent from looking at it. It regenerates damage at a rate of 1 hp / hour, even when slain (even when chopped to little bits, burned, etc – probably best to disintegrate it or feed it to a sphere of annihilation). Every time it is slain, it’s maximum hit points are increased by one, and every 5 hit points gained this way increases its hit dice by 1. It currently has +1 HD.

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 10,800 pixels (36 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,520 pixels wide or 5,040 pixels wide, respectively.

