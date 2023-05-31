And, for our two last new releases of March, here’s one more of the DungeonMorph series of dungeon geomorphs – the fifth die from the Lairs set (the last of the three sets).

DungeonMorphs – Lairs Set 5

These are redraws of the Dungeonmorph designs originally drawn by myself, Glynn Seal, Billiam Babble, Alyssa, and Joe Wetzel. I’m doing these redraws one “die” at a time. The geomorphs have been assigned faces on the DungeonMorph Dice, and I’m translating them not by artist, but by die. So this is the fifth die of the lairs set – leaving just three dice to go. (There are a total of 24 dice in the three sets – which should be available on the Inkwell Ideas store soon!)

Like my classic geomorphs, these are a 10 square x 10 square unit with entries at squares 3 & 8 on each side. Unlike my usual ones, because of the printer requirements I’ve had to extend the geomorphs an extra half-square or so in every direction (bleed space for the printer) – to trim these back to the classic 10×10, use the last grid-line on each hallway as the trim indicator.

The maps on Dyson’s Dodecahedron are released for free personal use thanks to the support of awesome patrons like you over on Patreon. Every month over 800 patrons come together to make these releases possible. You can help too in order to keep the flow of maps coming and to improve their quality – and even get a map of your own!