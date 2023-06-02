Every month we go through our back catalogue of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Our first release this month is this ruined outpost and experiment with colour palettes from 2019.

Once a defensive border fortress looking over lush fields, the whispering outpost guards nothing but sand and scrub now – far from any borders.

The Whispering Outpost (Colour)

Not destroyed by siege or strife, the Whispering Outpost has been left to collapse quietly as the lands around were stripped of life by the Efreet Aznakath Flamehenge. As the last troops were moved from the area, they dismantled the main gates of the outpost to prevent it being used as a strongpoint by bandits or rebels. The rest of the damage to the structure are the markings of neglect and age.

The Whispering Outpost (B&W)

I decided to try a colour version of this map using a simple colour palette taken from a Willy Pogány illustration from The tale of Lohengrin, knight of the swan, published in 1914.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 13,200 pixels (44 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,080 pixels wide or 6,160 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use under the “RELEASE THE KRAKEN” initiative thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 800 awesome patrons have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make this map free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $400 mark, we choose a map from the blog’s extensive back catalogue to retroactively release under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under the commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.