Every month we go through our back catalogue of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Our second release this month is a section of sewers I drew in 2018 (shortly after I drew the sewer maps for Dragon Heist)

The Delren Street Sewers (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

While much of the city is served by “surface sewers” to move waste and water, in parts of the old town there exist proper underground sewers that date back to the previous empire’s attempts to clean up the city as a whole. Basements in these neighbourhoods occasionally incorporate parts of the sewer construction, or vice versa. And of course, in the trope of D&D sewers, they have become home to wererats and other foul creatures that represent the decay and seedy side of civilization.

This map focuses on one of the more interesting parts of the sewers under Delren Street. The central location (top centre of the map) is an old basement that is no longer connected to the structure above it and that is linked into the sewers by a secret door. This basement is currently in use by Skittler, an old wererat sorcerer who maintains a small study and bedroom in a side chamber. The rest of the basement is kept fairly clean, with Skittler sweeping it out regularly (and leaving a small pile of dust right outside the secret door).

The Delren Street Sewers (1200 dpi)

South of Skittler’s lair is the lair of a couple of less “human” wererats. The entrances to this lair are a pair of large rat holes in the walls of the sewer – however recently they’ve taken to bringing in larger items to make themselves more comfortable, and have had to enlarge one of their holes to do so – meaning that it is only a matter of time before someone discovers this hiding place.

To the right, we have a maintenance access to the sewers (a hatch leading downstairs to the sewers themselves. Extended sections of this area have been barred off with a permanent portcullis-type wall. At the upper-right edge of the map, we have a section of these structures that has been sealed off from the sewers proper and converted into the basement of a small inn above.

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 400 pixels per square and is 12,400 pixels (31 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) – resizing it to either 2,170 pixels wide.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use under the “RELEASE THE KRAKEN” initiative thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 800 awesome patrons have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make this map free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $400 mark, we choose a map from the blog’s extensive back catalogue to retroactively release under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under the commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promo version of the map on the brown paper background, as well as the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.