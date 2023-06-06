The Stony Shore – Map 1 (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

The Stony Shore maps are a series of three interconnected dungeon & cavern maps that were each drawn on a 14-inch wide by 6-inch tall canvas at 4 squares per inch. Called the Stony Shore because an underground river runs through much of the space in question, these three maps can be used independently, or combined into one 42-inch long by 6-inch tall piece.

The Stony Shore – Map 1 (1200 dpi)

Approaching the Stony Shore from the north, all one sees is a stone embankment pierced with a number of cave and sinkhole entrances and a single partial turret built into the stone with a few arrow slits looking out over the approach. Entered by one of two cave entrances into a large gallery cave, access to the structures within are either via climbing to the narrow west end of the gallery where a locked and barred stone door awaits, or by travelling down the river that flows through these caves to get to the stairs which appear to be the “main entrance” to this small complex.

The Stony Shore – Map 1 (1200 dpi, no grid)

The eastern caves are full of giant mushrooms (and a number of shriekers and purple fungi) as well as the semi-sentient skeleton of the boatman who still guards the long-ruined small boat he arrived in. The west side is mostly the small complex that was cut into the stone, home to a cult of demon-worshipping troglodytes.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 16,800 pixels (56 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for the traditional 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 3,920 pixels wide or 7,840 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I'm able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution ("Cartography by Dyson Logos" or "Maps by Dyson Logos").



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.