The Stony Shore – Map 2 (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

The Stony Shore maps are a series of three interconnected dungeon & cavern maps that were each drawn on a 14-inch wide by 6-inch tall canvas at 4 squares per inch. Called the Stony Shore because an underground river runs through much of the space in question, these three maps can be used independently, or combined into one 42-inch long by 6-inch tall piece.

The Stony Shore – Map 2 (1200 dpi)

This portion of the caves of the Stony Shore is accessed either via a massive sinkhole that leads down to the river that the caves are named after, or a smaller set of gallery caves that also lead down to the same area. Internally, they are also connected to the previous map via the river and passageway from the structures therein. While the structures to the east are controlled by a cult of troglodytes, the doorway to this portion is locked down and barred from both sides both by the troglodytes to the east and the well-organized bandits in this area. Any interactions between the trogs and bandits are conducted along the waterway – the troglodytes come downriver and petition for trade on occasion.

The Stony Shore – Map 2 (1200 dpi, no grid)

The caves connecting to the sinkhole continue further to the west to another set of understructures built up against the ocean shore on the opposite side of the stony embankment, which we’ll explore in our next map.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 16,800 pixels (56 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for the traditional 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 3,920 pixels wide or 7,840 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.