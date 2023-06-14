Gascon’s Pit is a shaft in the centre of some old ruins. The pit was once under a roof, but the structure above the pit and associated understructures has long fallen into ruin – leaving the pit open to the elements. The ruins are at the end of a dwarven bridge over the Deepspike Ravine – the bridge having significantly better longevity than the structures that were definitely built after it.

Stairs lead down into the pit – and then end at a mezzanine that looks down over the pit proper. There used to be a bridge across the pit at this level that leads to a sealed door set under the stairs that in turn leads into a crypt. A wide set of stairs deeper in level 1 leads down to level 2, and there’s also four shafts in the west end of the level that reach down to the lowest chamber on level 3.

Access from level 2 to level 3 is via stairs set into the walls of the pit again (without descending into the pit, mind you, these parallel the pit and then open up to an area west of the pit proper – the same chamber the shafts on level 1 lead down to). The bottom of the pit is sunken below the floor level of level 3, and is full of debris and water from above.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 10,800 pixels (36 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for the traditional 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 2,520 pixels wide or 5,040 pixels wide, respectively.

